Sanitation drive launched in Pakha Ghulam UC

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Wednesday formally launched a sanitation operation in Pakha Ghulam Union Council.

The operation was inaugurated at a ceremony here which was attended by Zonal Manager Tariq Aziz, Manager Solid Waste Gohar Ali, Manager Citizen Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail and former elected representatives of district government including Sibghatullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Ismail said that the waste bins have been provided, staff hired and machinery allocated while extra machinery was being procured.

He explained masses’ roles and responsibilities for effective and result-oriented sanitation, asking people to play their part of duty if they really want to see a positive change in terms of cleanliness.