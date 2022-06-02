Petroleum dealers for raise in profit margin

SWABI: The Petroleum Dealers Association Swabi chapter on Wednesday asked the government to increase the profit margin filling stations.

Speaking at a meeting, the association urged the government to take action against illegal petrol pumps operating in the district.

Representatives of the association, including Fazal Amin Bacha, Roohul Amin Khan, Tawab Gul Khan, Noor Bahadur Khan, Aman Afsar and others attended the meeting. The meeting asked the government to solve the problems of the dealers on priority basis, fulfill the promise of additional margins, and close illegal distributors.

Tawab Gul assured the participants that the association would take up the issues of the owners of the filling stations with the authorities. He said that the district administration should not fine petrol pumps without any justification in Swabi and crack down on illegal filling stations.