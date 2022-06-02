 
close
Thursday June 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Search held to improve law and order

By Bureau report
June 02, 2022

PESHAWAR: Search and strike operations were conducted in different parts of the city to improve the law and order and to after the miscreants hiding in urban areas.

An official said heavy contingents of police backed by the bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs conducted search and strike operation in Faqirabad and other adjacent areas.The cops checked the documents of those living in rented buildings.

Comments