Outlaws held, drugs recovered

MARDAN: Two drug traffickers and a proclaimed offender were arrested and contrabands recovered during raids in the district on Wednesday.

An official said that 2kg charas and two pistols were recovered from two drug smugglers arrested in the Takhtbhai area of the district.

Similarly, a proclaimed offender Hayat, said to be ringleader of a dacoits gang, was nabbed during another raid in Jabar Police Station limits.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan conducted surprise visits to the police stations and inspected the CCTV cameras there, lockups and other arrangements. He directed the cops to behave well with the visitors and complainants visiting the police stations.

The DPO also visited Mardan Medical Complex and Bacha Khan Medical College and inspected security arrangements of the public places. The officer also visited the premises of Rescue 1122 and agreed to a proposal on training the cops regarding first aid.