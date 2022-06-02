84MW Matiltan power project to complete next year: official

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that timely completion of energy projects is a big challenge and the 84mw Matiltan Hydropower Project would be completed in 2023.

He said this during a site visit to Matiltan hydropower project Swat to examine the pace of work underway there. He was accompanied by Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan and other senior officers of the company.

On the occasion, secretary energy and PEDO chief were given a comprehensive briefing regarding ongoing works and projects.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah gave instructions to the field staff and said that work on the project should be expedited and it should be completed within the stipulated time.

Imtiaz Hussain inaugurated a staff colony for Gabral Kalam hydropower project.

The Department of Energy, through its subsidiary PEDO, is working on several hydropower projects in Swat, of which 37 MW Daral Khwar powerhouse has been successfully completed, while Matiltan Hydropower Project (84MW) would be completed in 2023, and 88MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project and 157MW Madain Hydropower Project would be completed in 2027.

With the South Korean government company, 238MW Kalam Ashrait and 229MW Ashrait Kedam hydropower projects would be started soon in Swat district, he added.