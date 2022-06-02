Mayor vows to resist amendment in LG act

PESHAWAR: Mayor Capital Metropolitan City Zubair Ali on Wednesday said that elected representatives at the local level would resist any amendment in the local government act.

Mayor Zubair Ali expressed these views at a meeting with tehsil chairmen. He said that the government had empowered representatives at the local level before the local government elections but it wanted to amend the act and deprive the representatives of their powers now.

The tehsil chairmen informed the mayor that they were yet to get offices, which were a hindrance in serving their electorate. They said that they were facing problems due to the lack of interest of the provincial government.

Zubair Ali said that the elected representatives would never compromise on the provision of the basic necessities to the masses. He vowed that local governments would be strengthened at all costs as those were the only means for solving the problems of the masses at the grassroots.