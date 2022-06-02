JUIF Mansehra head removed over violation of indiscipline

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday removed Mufti Kifayatullah as its district head for violating party discipline.

“A committee constituted by the provincial leadership of the party has not only ousted Mufti Kifayatullah as district head but he could also not hold any other position in the party for the next three years,” JUIF’s provincial deputy head and former senator Hidayatullah Shah told reporters here.

He said that the committee had also decided to hold the fresh elections for the office of district head after the removal of Mufti Kifayatullah.

“According to the committee Mufti Kifayatullah had breached the disciplines of the party’s central and provincial bodies,” the ex-senator said.

Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested two times on breach of coronavirus standard operations procedures laid by the government in early 2020.

He had led the funeral prayers for former district president, Maulana Abdul Aziz, who had died after being tested positive for the Covid-19 and was arrested for the first time.

When contacted, Mufti Kifayatullah refused to comment on disciplinary action taken by his party against him saying he would brief the media in detail within a couple of days.