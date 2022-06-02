The march no-show

The failure or success of a political activity largely depends on whether or not it achieved its stated goal, target and objective. The one stated target of the PTI’s much-hyped ‘Azadi March’ that kick-started on May 25 and ended in an unexpected way on May 26 was to force the coalition government to immediately dissolve the National Assembly and call fresh elections.

The decision to call off the march without a sit-in and without making a speech at D-Chowk disappointed many PTI workers and supporters including those who faced tear-gas shelling by the government throughout the night at D Chowk. This retreat by the PTI from its earlier stance might have disappointed some but it was a wise decision to avoid further confrontation with police and paramilitary forces.

A few hundred PTI workers responded to the call given by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to reach D-Chowk Islamabad, anticipating that their beloved leader would join them shortly to announce the next strategy and plan. But that never happened. PTI workers tried to enter the Red Zone throughout the night. They pelted stones at the police and burnt down trees and bushes. This didn’t help the PTI’s cause.

The other objective of the march seemed to be to prove the point that Imran Khan is the most popular leader in the country and capable of mobilizing his supporters in huge numbers. The PTI failed to achieve both targets through its Azadi March.

It seems that Imran Khan’s decision to abruptly call off the march without a planned sit-in was mainly due to the poor mobilization of its workers and supporters. Imran was expecting a huge crowd of hundreds of thousands of people if not millions. But the crowd that turned up on May 25 was much below his expectations. The only success of this march seems to be that it succeeded in entering Islamabad.

In my view, the PTI failed to achieve any of its stated targets or objectives through this march. This march clearly exposed the weaknesses of the PTI as a political party, especially in terms of its organizational abilities. The party can learn the necessary lessons from this experience to prepare a better plan and strategy for the future.

The fact is that Imran Khan is both the strength and the weakness of the PTI. As a political cult, he is the strength of the PTI. He is popular and his supporters believe whatever he says. He is the main source of inspiration and motivation for his workers and supporters. He is also the binding force of the party. Imran Khan is PTI and PTI is Imran Khan. That is the reality.

But this cult figure of Imran Khan is also a weakness. Instead of institutionalizing decision-making in the party and listening to party activists and local leaders before making major decisions, the whole party depends on the political vision of ‘the leader’. No meaningful open, honest and democratic discussions, critical reviews and serious brain storming takes place within the party. The party mantra is: the leader knows everything and always does the right thing.

The other problem that emerges from this kind of situation is that the popularity of the leader is considered enough to win elections and attract the crowds. Organizational structure and party building becomes a secondary issue. There is a difference between a routine political activity like rallies or public gatherings and agitational politics. For politics of agitation, a party needs trained political activists and organizers. The PTI lackz such trained political activists and organizers. Local leaders rely on the popularity of the leader instead of building the party organization at the grassroots level. But a leader’s popularity is no alternative to strong organization.

The PTI leadership also misjudged the current situation. They overestimated their popularity and underestimated the coalition government. They thought the huge crowd would paralyze the ability of the government to use force to stop them from marching. But the contrary happened. Instead of making real efforts to mobilize their party activists and supporters, the provincial and district level leadership of the PTI solely relied on Imran’s popularity. Now party leaders are arguing that they were not ready for the use of force and highhanded tactics by the government. This argument alone explains a lot.

When a party gives a call to force the sitting government to resign and announce fresh elections, what does it expect from a government in countries like ours? Our colonial hangover is still there. Targeting political activists is still a norm in Pakistan.

The PTI clearly has a choice here. It can continue to blame the highhandedness of the police for its poor show. There is no doubt that the police created fear with arrests, raids and other repressive measures. So the PTI can blame the government and police for the poor show in Punjab. But what went wrong in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI used government resources to mobilize its supporters without any hurdles?

The writer is a freelance journalist.