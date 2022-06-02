Without schools

How does it feel to know that a village in Sindh does not have well-equipped schools? Children of the village cannot complete their education because of this issue. Residents of a village called Haji Juman Rajper are deprived of this basic facility. Even though the Sindh government has spent Rs10 million to set up a school in the area, it has not hired a single teacher to date. Almost three years have passed, and there has been no work in this regard. The vacant building is now being used by the area’s business owners for their business purpose.

It is disappointing to see that children of school-going age work at workshops. Rich households in the area are not eager to do something about children’s education because their children study in private schools. The authorities concerned must take immediate measures to save the future of children.

Mansoor Ali

Haji Juman Rajper