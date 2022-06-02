Unsafe women

There are no words to describe how one felt after learning about the horrible incident where a 25-year-old woman was gang-raped inside a train compartment by ticket-checkers and other staffers. It is unfortunate that women in our country are not safe anywhere.
It was good to note that the woman gathered the courage to stand against this brutal act and registered an FIR. So many women do not report such cases for fear of being ostracized by our society. The criminals must be severely punished to deter people from committing such crimes.
Nasir Soomro
Karachi
