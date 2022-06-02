Do something

The PDM used to protest against high inflation during the PTI regime and brought a no-confidence motion to topple the previous government, which was a success. However, it is unfortunate that the PDM’s claims have also proven to be hollow.

Prices of food items are going up every other day, and it seems that the incumbent government has no control over it. PM Shehbaz Sharif needs to take concrete measures to fix the situation. Otherwise the PML-N will lose its popularity in the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad