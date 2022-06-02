Do something

The PDM used to protest against high inflation during the PTI regime and brought a no-confidence motion to topple the previous government, which was a success. However, it is unfortunate that the PDM’s claims have also proven to be hollow.
Prices of food items are going up every other day, and it seems that the incumbent government has no control over it. PM Shehbaz Sharif needs to take concrete measures to fix the situation. Otherwise the PML-N will lose its popularity in the country.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Energy security is indispensable for a country’s peace, stability, and prosperity. A country with reliable energy...
Do loans change our policies for economic stabilization? What we see is that we keep knocking on the doors of...
How does it feel to know that a village in Sindh does not have well-equipped schools? Children of the village cannot...
There are no words to describe how one felt after learning about the horrible incident where a 25-year-old woman was...
This refers to the article, ‘Are we out of the woods?’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. It is difficult to agree with the...
A couple of days back, I witnessed a crime near NIPA Chowrangi, Karachi. There was an armed robber, and some police...
Comments