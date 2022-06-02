Street crimes

A couple of days back, I witnessed a crime near NIPA Chowrangi, Karachi. There was an armed robber, and some police officials tried to catch him. Karachi is called ‘the city of lights’, and it is so unfortunate that it is being turned into a dangerous city because of such criminal activities. The police are responsible for ensuring peace in the city.
Farooque Ahmed Sargani
Karachi
