Political power

Can a sports person show his worth when s/he is off the field? This is what the PTI is trying to do. In parliament, PTI leaders have a voice regardless of how weak it is. A parliamentarian has no power outside parliament. Long marches and roadshows are not the way to get into power. Also, an elected person is bound to represent the people of his constituency in parliament. So by staying out of the National Assembly (NA), PTI leaders are betraying those they represent.
Imran Khan may rightly believe that he has a large following and that he would get power if fresh elections were held. But he cannot force the present government to hold early elections through protests and long marches. Wisdom dictates that the PTI should return to parliament and play its role of a strong opposition.
Shahabuddin Khan
Illinois, USA
