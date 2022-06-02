Sweet bait

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association recently requested the government to allow the export of one million tonnes of white sugar. This appeal is misleading and will help the industry continue its exploitation of consumers by maintaining high prices in the domestic market. The association has argued that despite adverse domestic and global economic and climate conditions, Pakistan has been blessed with a bumper crop of sugarcane. But this surplus crop is not a blessing; it is a result of an unequal distribution of irrigation water in favour of the water-intensive sugarcane crop.

The estimates of the domestic consumption of 6.8 million tonnes and a surplus of 1.2 million tonnes are not accurate. The association should disclose the price at which it has calculated domestic consumption to be 6.8 million tonnes. It has also indicated that sugar mills are willing to contribute Rs5 per kg to the federal and provincial governments for food-related subsidies. Mill owners should reduce sugar prices and let its demand increase. If any surplus is left, it should be carried forward to next year. The association’s appeal must be discarded as sugar exports are likely to lead to a crisis.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad