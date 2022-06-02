SRB collects Rs132bn in 11 months

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs131.826 billion in taxes in 11 months (July ’21 to May ’22), posting a growth of 21 percent as compared to the same period last year, The News learnt on Wednesday.
For May 2022, SRB recorded a growth of 37 percent with Rs14.047 billion against Rs10.261 billion collected in May 2021. Growth for Jul-May was up by 21 percent as compared to the last year’s Rs108.726 billion.
