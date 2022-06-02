Eighteen, DIB sign deal

KARACHI: Eighteen and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) have joined hands to support the government’s vision of providing innovative mortgage financing solutions and promoting world-class housing units in the country, with a key focus on non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs), a statement said on Wednesday.

As per this arrangement, Dubai Islamic Bank will provide off-plan mortgage financing (under construction projects) to resident and non-resident Pakistanis for purchasing villas and apartments in the EIGHTEEN housing project near New Islamabad International airport.

A signing ceremony was held at Dubai Islamic Bank’s head office in which senior management from State Bank of Pakistan, Dubai Islamic Bank & Elite Estate Pvt. Limited were present.

Tarek Hamdy, CEO of EIGHTEEN, expressed his views, saying “it is indeed a historic moment for both the institutions, as we recognize the importance of mutual cooperation for the growth and support of the housing sector in the country. Such collaborations will play a key role in the promotion of off-plan and on-plan housing finance and realizing the government’s vision of attracting investment of overseas Pakistanis in the real estate sector of Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion Junaid Ahmed, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan said that “The bank is aggressively working towards supporting the housing and construction industry which in turn will provide affordable housing finance to Pakistanis particularly, the overseas Pakistanis.