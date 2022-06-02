Gold stays flat

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood the same at Rs137,300 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price also remained unchanged at Rs117,713.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,831 per ounce. Silver rates also remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
