Needs of the hour

LAHORE: Governments in Pakistan are not spared by the opposition on any step they take to improve the economy. However, if they let the economy drift, they face harsher criticism. Is it not wise to take prudent decisions by ignoring opposition’s censure?

The government waited for a long time before announcing an increase in petroleum rates. This single step had a salutary impact on the rupee.

Another review of rates was due on May 31. The government did not raise the rates so soon after a hefty increase of Rs30 per liter on most petroleum products.

The global oil market dynamics demanded an increase in rates. The finance minister had already warned that petroleum rates would increase further.

It would have been prudent to announce a flat increase of Rs2.50/litre instead of announcing another big increase a month later. Slow but constant increase in rates would have invited muted criticism but another hefty increase would invite ire of the electorate.

This government will remain on edge irrespective of the decisions it takes. The economy is in dire straits. Prices will continue increasing till the global situation improves. The state is short of funds. It cannot dole out subsidies.

Moreover, giving subsidies on borrowed money would continue to haunt the economic well-being of the country. It is the time to think of ways to ease the burden of the poor and increase pressure on rich. There was no need to announce flat discount on wheat flour. The wheat subsidy could be passed to the BISP beneficiaries just like the petroleum subsidies.

Wheat flour could have been supplied at less than half the subsidy of Rs200 billion this way. There would be no complaints of substandard atta if everyone had to buy it at market rate. Poor can buy quality flour by substituting the wheat flour subsidy transferred in their BISP accounts.

It seems impossible that the government would be able to control the prices the same way it was done during the Shahbaz government in the 2013-18 era in Punjab. The bureaucracy has transformed in the last four years.

They do not take initiative or come up with ideas because of the way they had been treated by the past government. They do trust the prime minister, but they are not sure how long his government would last.

They live with the fear that the past rulers or even worse government could make a comeback. The spirit needed to control prices is absent in the bureaucracy. This is the reason that atta prices have not stabilised either in Punjab or anywhere else in the country.

Hard times are ahead for each citizen, and they know that. A fair and transparent administration is the need of the day. It is better to take difficult decisions with care, so the impact on the poor is minimum.

Regular unrest in the society must be addressed. There should be clarity about the tenure of this regime if it continues to command support of the majority of the members of the national assembly.

Protests should be confined to designated places in all cities. These protests must not disturb normal life or flow of traffic at any point. We must move forward and ensure that all economic activities operate smoothly.