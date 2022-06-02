Govt focused on promoting international trade: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said the government was heavily focused on promoting exports and tapping new potentials of increasing bilateral trade with other countries.

Ismail met business delegations of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to discuss ways to improve trade ties in different sectors.

The finance minister highlighted long-standing bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in areas of agriculture, energy, refinery, IT and trade with Saudi delegation led by ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki.

He apprised the Saudi ambassador about new potential avenues for investment on government to government (G2G), government to business-services (G2B), and business to business (B2B) levels between both countries.

The ambassador shared that Saudi Arabia was planning to invest in various new avenues and was focusing on continuation of mutual investment projects within Pakistan.

Ismail also met a Qatari delegation led by the ambassador H.E. Mr. Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani.

He informed the delegation that the government was focused on facilitating Qatari investors and businessmen regarding investments in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the ambassador shared that Qatar was interested in pursuing trade and energy related projects in Pakistan. The finance minister welcomed the investment proposal of Qatar government and assured them of full support by the government.

Ismail also held a meeting on Wednesday with a with a delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association at Finance Division.

The delegation shared with the finance minister about the importance of ‘white gold’ in the growth of the economy especially in context of exports. It was shared that cotton not only has significant importance for the growth of Pakistan’s textile industry but also has considerable impact on the overall export of the country.

The delegation highlighted few issues faced by this sector before the finance minister who appreciated the role played by the sector in managing the balance of payment issue.

He shared with the delegation that the government was heavily focusing on promotion of exports, and also assured the delegation to resolve their issues to keep the sector profitable for earning the foreign exchange revenue for the country.

While meeting a delegation of the telecom sector, Ismail assured of all possible support regarding taxation issues and emphasised to make greater contribution in enhancement of IT and telecom related exports.

The telecom delegation asked for reduction in taxation over the items that hardly fall under purview of luxury goods.

CEO-Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim, and CEO Telenor Group Wahat Khan met the minister. Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, chairman Federal Board of Revenue and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The minister acknowledged the role of IT and Telecommunication in overall economic development of the country.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the finance minister on the contribution of IT sector in the economic development of Pakistan. It was shared that currently IT and Telecommunication sector was facing various issues including serious challenge of profitability.

It was also shared that growth of IT and Telecommunication not only contributes in increasing the exports but also in overall growth of GDP.