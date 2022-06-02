T-bills yields jump on high May inflation

KARACHI: Treasury bill yields rose on Wednesday as data showing a jump in inflation fueled expectations for a further hike in interest rates in the coming months, analysts said.

The yield on the three-month T-bill increased 75 basis points (bps) to 15.25 percent, the auction result from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The cut-off yield on the six-month paper moved 55 bps higher to 15.25 percent. Yields on a 12-month paper rose by 75 bps to 15.40 percent.

The government raised Rs792 billion through the auction of T-bills against the target of Rs750 billion.

Analysts were expecting yields on T-bills and PIBs to come down after the State Bank of Pakistan conducted a 63-day open market operation (OMO) to bring stability to the secondary market rates last week. The SBP provided banks with total liquidity of Rs3.22 trillion.

“This is surprising but the market knows the government is desperate for funds as other major sources are linked to the IMF. The market expects interest rates to increase further as inflation is expected to increase sharply due to adjustments required for the IMF programme,” Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities told The News.

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to over two years high, clocking in at 13.76 percent in May led by soaring food and fuel prices. However, the inflation numbers are slightly better than market expectations of 14-14.5 percent.

“T-Bill cut-offs posted huge jumps, and these yields reflect market anticipation of further interest rate hikes,” said brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a research note.

The average spread between three-month, six-month, and 12-month T-Bill and policy rate used to be 0.75 percent, 1.18 percent, and 1.42 percent (during the last year) which in the latest auction has widened to 1.50 percent, 1.50 percent, and 1.75 percent, respectively.

“With the government’s heavy reliance on domestic borrowing, 5.6 percent more was raised against the target of Rs750bn. From an investor's point of view, major participation in the shortest tenor reflects the sentiment of further hikes,” it added. Analysts expect inflationary pressure to continue in the coming months as the government is still giving a subsidy of Rs39 a liter on petrol and Rs53 per liter on diesel and these subsidies will eventually be removed.

“Additionally, the expected rise in power tariffs is likely to negatively impact inflation outlook. We expect FY2023 inflation to average around 13.5 percent,” Topline Securities said in a research report.

Since September 2021, the central bank has increased policy rates by 675 bps to 13.75 percent due to higher inflation expectations on the back of the ongoing commodity supercycle and the elimination of the relief package.

Another round of policy rate tightening is expected due to surging inflation. Therefore another 100-150 bps adjustment in the policy rate cannot be ruled out in the earlier part of the next fiscal year, analysts said.