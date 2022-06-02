Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for a fourth straight day on Wednesday on the back of dollar selling from exporters, while hopes that Pakistan and the IMF would reach a staff-level agreement to resume the bailout this month also supported the local unit, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 197.87 to the dollar, 0.30 percent stronger than its previous close of 198.46. The currency has appreciated around one percent since May 27 in the interbank.

“Exporters are bringing dollars to the market, which has improved liquidity, easing pressure on the rupee,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

The sentiment is positive as Finance Minister Miftah Ismail hinted, in an interview with CNN, at concluding a seventh review of the IMF-supported Extended Fund Facility after presenting the budget in the early part of June, the dealer added.

“Over all in the near-term, the view on the rupee is bullish on receiving the next tranche of $900 million from the IMF’s $6 billion loan facility. This will lead to further bilateral and multilateral funds to come in, helping reduce Pakistan’s default risks on its foreign debts.”

In the open market also, the domestic currency gained 90 paisas to close at 197.40 per dollar.

The rupee bounced back from record losses last Friday after the government hiked fuel prices to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan conditions. The rupee depreciated 6.4 percent against the dollar in May.