Inflation over 2 years high of 13.76pc in May on costlier food, fuel

ISLAMABAD: Consumer inflation leapt to over 2-year high of 13.76 percent in May, official data showed on Wednesday, fuelled by rising energy and food rates as high prices of imported fuels compounds the impact of the rupee’s plunge this year.

In April 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 13.37 percent, whereas in May 2021, it was recorded at 10.9 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation increased by 0.44 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.1 percent in May 2021. In January 2020, CPI was at 14.6 percent, and since then, the latest figure was the highest, data showed.

Soaring cost of food and energy drove retail inflation to the second-highest in Asia. Independent economists expect June 2022 CPI to jump up to 16-17 percent, once the government’s Rs30/litre or over 20 percent increase in petroleum products prices gets accounted for. On May 26, the government partially eliminated the fuel subsidy to revive the stalled staff-level programme with the International monetary Fund (IMF).

The Fund has constantly been asking the government to abolish subsidies on petroleum products and electricity to lower the fiscal deficit, which was one of the major concerns of the international lender regarding Pakistan’s economy. Although for the first fortnight of June, the government has kept POL prices unchanged, for the second half, Islamabad might jack up oil prices, which would further bring on inflationary pressure.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that once the subsidies for the power sector and POL were ended, retail inflation would increase substantially and remain elevated in the next fiscal year too.

The central bank has already taken the path of aggressive quantitative tightening, and over the last less than two months, it has increased its discount rate by four percentage points to 13.75 percent.

For the last seven months, inflation has remained in double-digits, with July-May 2021/22 average inflation increasing to 11.3 percent.

CPI is a basket of goods that tracks retail prices of 374 items in 35 major cities.

Food and beverages that have over one-third (34.58 percent) share in the basket and utility charges (housing, water, electricity, and fuel) near one-fourth (or 23.63 percent) became significantly expensive during May. Clothing and footwear and transportation charges also increased sharply.

Urban inflation increased 12.4 percent yearly in May 2022 compared to 12.2 percent in April and 10.8 percent in May 2021.

Similarly, rural CPI inflation increased by 15.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in May 2022 compared to 15.1 percent in the previous month and 10.9 percent in May 2021. Over the last month, urban and rural inflation both increased 1.6 percent.

Urban core CPI (excluding the food and energy components) increased by 9.7 percent YoY in May 2022 against 8.1 percent in the previous month and 6.8 percent a year ago. Likewise, rural core-CPI increased 11.5 percent YoY in May 2022 compared to 10.9 percent in the last month and 7.6 percent in May 2021.

The wholesale price index (WPI) showed a 29.1 percent increase in May compared to 28.1 percent a month earlier and 19.4 percent in May 2021. WPI inflation on a month-on-month basis increased by 1.4 percent in May. This sharp increase in WPI indicates that the CPI inflation in the coming months could go further high due to its lag effect on retail prices.

The weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) also increased 14.1 percent in the month under review compared to 14.2 percent last month and 19.7 percent in the same month a year ago.

According to the PBS, during the month, food and beverage prices increased by 17.25 percent from 17.04 percent in the previous month. Utility charges (housing, water, electricity, and fuel) increased by 5.84 percent in May 2022.

The transport sector, despite having a low share in the CPI basket, increased the highest with 31.77 percent, furnishing, and household equipment maintenance at 16.11 percent, hoteling at 15.98 percent, recreation and culture charges at 12.28 percent, clothing and footwear 11.3 percent, and health charges 10.6 percent. Similarly, education charges went up 9.45 percent and communication charges 1.75 percent over the corresponding month of last year.