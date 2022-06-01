Govt scheme Haj package costs Rs700,000. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: With subsidy of Rs150,000 for each pilgrim, the government scheme Haj package will cost Rs700,000.

It was announced by Federal Minister for ReligiousAffairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Tuesday after the federal cabinet approved the Haj policy 2022.

Addressing a press conference, the religious affairs minister said despite a difficult situation, the government has extended this generous support, keeping in view the financial constraints of the people.

Abdul Shakoor said he was determined to reduce the Haj expenses since the day he assumed the charge of the Religious Affairs ministry and continued his efforts for the purpose. He said he had the idea that the intending pilgrims were worried over high Haj expenses.

“After the announcement of mandatory Haj expenses from the Saudi government and approval of the Haj Policy 2022 by the federal cabinet, the total Haj package will cost Rs851,127 for Northern Region and Rs860,177 for South Region,” said the minister, adding that after the subsidy, the Haj package would come down to around Rs700,000.



Abdul Shakoor said as per the Saudi government’s instruction, the first flight will take off on June 6. The intending pilgrims would be informed about their flights through website and text messages on their cellular phone numbers. He urged the pilgrims to be in contact with Haji Camps and complete their preparation for Haj in accordance with the ministry’s instructions.