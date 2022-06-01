LG reps protest for funds, powers

PESHAWAR: The Local Government (LG) elected representatives staged a protest outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Tuesday to demand funds and powers to resolve people’s problems.

The village councils' chairmen first gathered at the Peshawar Press Club and then marched to the KP Assembly Chowk to stress for acceptance of demands. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands and chanted slogans seeking funds and offices to work for the people who had elected them with the hope to resolve the civic problems.

The protesting LG representatives recalled that they had contested elections with the aim to resolve the issues faced by the people as the government had promised to devolve powers at the grassroots level for the purpose.

The LG representatives deplored that the government had not released them the required resources and offices even six months after their election. They rejected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government amendments to the Local Government Act and said that it was an attempt to make them ineffective.