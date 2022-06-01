PTI MPA killed

LAHORE: A nephew of former PTI MPA Abdul Rashid Bhatti and his friend were killed while two others were injured when their vehicle was attacked in Raiwind City police limits on Tuesday night.

The police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. They said two persons were killed on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The deceased was identified as Hassan Bhatti, a resident of Ladhiki village on the outskirts of Raiwind, and his friend Nadeem Bhatti.