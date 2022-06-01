PTI civil service rules repealed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has repealed the civil service retirement rules that were introduced by the PTI in 2020, which the then-government said were aimed at improving the performance of the bureaucracy and state institutions through measures such as the forced retirement of "delinquent officials".
The previous rules entailed forced retirement of civil servants found guilty of corruption. It also applied to those who entered a plea bargain with the NAB or another investigating agency, or if they had unbecoming conduct. A notification to repeal the rules was issued by the Establishment Division yesterday (Monday). Under the PTI government rules, 130 were retired for 'incompetence', which may stand recalled.
