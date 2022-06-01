LPG prices slashed by Rs13 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has slashed liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by Rs13 per kilogram for domestic and commercial consumers for June 2022. With the drop in the prices, the domestic gas cylinder weighing 11.8 kilograms will now cost at Rs2,581. After the reduction of Rs13 per kg, one kilogram LPG will be available at Rs218.75. The LPG price is also reduced by Rs13 per kg for the commercial users and a cylinder would now cost Rs9,931.65.