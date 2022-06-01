Pakistan Navy has strong security culture for safety: CNS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has reiterated that the Pakistan Navy observed robust safety culture to ensure the safety of its assets.

He was addressing a ceremony which was held for Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2021 in Karachi. The Safety Review is organized annually to create safety awareness and inculcate a safety culture amongst personnel which provides a road map to further enhance the safe working environment in Pakistan Navy. The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety norms in the Pakistan Navy and the professional competence of its personnel.

Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the efforts of all Field Commands for maintaining high standards of work and personal safety. At the end of the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away safety trophies and awards to the winners of the Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review. PN Annual Safety Review was a sequel to Safety Seminar which was held on 30 May 22. During this seminar safety, related papers to enhance the safety culture in PN were presented.