Security for Chinese nationals in Punjab beefed up

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department pledged to provide foolproof security to all the Chinese nationals across the province, in addition to the Chinese on the CPEC and Non-CPEC projects.

While meeting with the newly-appointed Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Syed Ali Murtaza said his department was in touch with the law enforcement agencies regarding security of the Chinese nationals. He said the Special Protection Unit (SPU) has been providing complete security for CPEC and Non-CPEC projects. Additional Secretary Chinese Security Arshad Manzoor and other officials were also present on the occasion.

On the recommendation of the Punjab Home Department, the Ministry of Home Affairs said to assist the Chinese nationals in visa process. The additional chief secretary also briefed the newly-appointed Chinese consul general on the technical assistance.

On the occasion, the Chinese CG expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and said that cooperation in economic development in Pakistan would continue as usual. The Chinese Consul General said the positive steps would be taken to promote cultural harmony among the people of Pakistan and China.

He appreciated the performance of the Chinese, saying that the Punjab Home Department has also been playing an important role for the security of the Chinese working on CPEC and other projects.