Admission of weapons: Marri wants action against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister Shazia Marri on Tuesday called for taking action against former prime minister Imran Khan after his admission that the participants of the PTI Azadi March had arms.

“Imran Khan is spreading chaos in the country after losing power and inciting armed groups to attack the federation. Imran Niazi is not digesting that his government has gone,” she said while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Peoples Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here on Tuesday.

She said the language used by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan against Prime Minister Shehbaz Khan was reprehensible. She said the federal cabinet had approved Rs 28 billion subsidy for deserving families in view of the hike in petroleum prices. “The government will disburse this amount through targeted subsidy among 14 million families and Rs 2,000 will be given to each family from next month, and 38 per cent of the total population will get benefit from this programme,” she said.

She said the increase in the prices of petroleum products was a difficult decision, but the government took this step in the larger interest of the national economy. She said Imran Niazi admitted to bringing arms to the capital during the PTI Azadi March. She said there was no allegation of corruption against Imran, but what about the scams of BRT, Malam Jabba, Rawalpindi Ring Road and Farah Gogi. She said Imran was seeking ‘NRO’ from Asif Ali Zardari during the no-confidence motion.

She said National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf would start the process of verification of PTI MNAs’ resignations from June 6 and if the resignations were accepted, official houses, lodges, flats and vehicles would be taken beck from the MNAs. She condemned Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Qasim Suri for likening their march to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Faisal Karim Kundi said Imran Khan's deadline would end on Wednesday night. “We are waiting for his next announcement, but it seems that Imran Khan wants to live in Peshawar, enjoying the privileges of the Chief Minister House,” he said and claimed that annoyed PTI members in KP would come forward soon. He said former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was still using the Land Cruiser of the Cabinet Division.