Wildfire wreaks havoc on Batrasi forests

MANSEHRA: The fire, which broke out in the Batrasi forests for the second time in a week, ruined the standing trees and wildlife widely on Tuesday.

“The fire, which had broken out because of unknown reasons, destroyed trees and flora and fauna,” Amir Khadim, the official of Rescue 1122, told reporters. The forefingers and tenders of the rescue agency had moved tothe Batrasi forests and started extinguishing the fire which engulfed the entire area rapidly.

“We adopted the multi-pronged strategy to bring the heavy flames down. We sprinkled water through guns and used traditional methods in areas where fire vehicles couldn’t be moved,” the official said.

He added that the fire was put out after hectic efforts of many hours,” he said. “This is the second time the fire broke out in Batrasi forests but it was not the previous location,” he added.

The official said that Rescue 1122 was issuing warnings asking people to stay away from jungles. The people living nearby jungles have complained wildfire incidents were on the rise but the Forest Department couldn’t initiate legal actions against miscreants involved in such subversive activities.