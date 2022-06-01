Ex-TTP men killed in South Waziristan attack

WANA: Two former commanders of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were target-killed in Wana in South Waziristan on Tuesday.
Local sources and police said that Tariq and Farooq Awaskhel were present on Wana Bypass Road when occupants of a tinted car sprayed them with bullets. They said that both the persons sustained multiple bullet injuries and were killed on the spot.
Family sources said that they had no enmity with anyone but local sources said that the two men belonged to Awaskhel subtribe of Wazir tribe and were important commanders of TTP in the past.
However, they later renounced militancy and surrendered to the government. The local people have expressed concern over the rising incidents of target-killing in South Waziristan.
