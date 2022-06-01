Global diabetes body again calls for raising taxes on sugary drinks

KARACHI: The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has again urged Pakistan’s government to increase excise duty on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) to 20 per cent, and to broaden the category beyond its current definition.

The global body says that increased taxation on SSBs has proved to be an effective tool to combat weight gain and diabetes in Southeast Asia and the IDF Middle East & North African (Mena) Region.

The IDF’s President Dr Andrew Boulton and president-elect Dr Akhtar Hussain have jointly written to Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel in this connection.Their letter pointed out that higher taxation on unhealthy products such as SSBs will help raise additional funding that can support programmes aimed at promoting healthier choices, and tackle the concerning trend of overweight and obesity among the young.

They expressed strong support for the Diabetic Association of Pakistan’s (DAP) request to increase excise duty on SSBs and to broaden the category beyond its current definition.

“DAP wrote to you [Patel] on April 27 via its Secretary General Prof Abdul Basit, a former IDF board member and trusted adviser on diabetes in Pakistan and other countries in the region,” reads the letter.

“Respectfully, we would like to echo the concerns raised by Prof Basit in alarm at the disturbing numbers of people now living with diabetes in Pakistan. Previously, estimated at just over 19 million (2019), the number has been revised upward to a staggering 33 million, based on new and more reliable data.”

The IDF officials said that complications of diabetes are debilitating and life-threatening, and present a huge burden not only to the individuals and families affected but also in economic terms at local and national level.

They said that with more than a third of adults in Pakistan either obese or overweight, the risk of diabetes and other health problems is rising fast.“As we emphasised in our communication last year, the government would be well advised to give serious consideration to fiscal policies that reduce the consumption of goods detrimental to health and encourage citizens to make healthier choices.”

They said that the number of people with diabetes around the world has increased from an estimated 108 million in 1980 to 543 million today, making diabetes a globally leading cause of premature mortality.

“We estimate that diabetes was responsible for 63 million deaths in 2021, of which close to half could have been prevented through a healthy, balanced diet and regular physical activity, or delayed through early detection and intervention.”

They pointed out that the increasing availability of ultra-processed and sugary foods, along with reduced physical activity and higher incomes, which are often associated with the increased consumption of unhealthy foods, are all contributing factors.

Moreover, IDF Mena Region President Prof Jamal Belkhadir has urged Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue in a separate letter to increase federal excise duty from 11.5 per cent to 20 per cent on SSBs.

He stressed an urgent need to make policy changes to decrease the consumption of SSBs, saying that increasing tax on SSBs is an evidence-based first step to reduce obesity and related diseases like diabetes.