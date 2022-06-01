PTI accuses Sindh govt, police of harassing its LG candidates

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders on Tuesday alleged that the Sindh government and police had been harassing candidates fielded by the party for the local government polls. Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, PTI Sindh President Syed Ali Zaidi said that police had been raiding the houses of PTI leaders and workers across the province.

“After the announcement of the schedule for the local government polls, the Sindh government changed the Sindh IGP [inspector general of police] and now police has been threatening the PTI’s candidates to withdraw in favour of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates,” Zaidi claimed. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh submitted an application to the chairman of the standing committee on interior against the ‘misconduct’ of the Sindh Police.

In the petition that also included videos and photos of violence against PTI leaders, Sheikh said that on the instruction of the federal and provincial governments, the Sindh police acted as a political tool in the province during the Azadi March by illegally detaining the PTI workers so that they could not participate in the peaceful protest. He said the provincial government invoked the 1960 Maintenance of Public Order law against the PTI Sindh chapter, after which the district administration and police harassed the PTI’s provincial leaders without any FIR and invaded their privacy.