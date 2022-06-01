Popular singer KK passes away in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, one of the most popular Bollywood playback singers, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night.

The singer was in the city to perform at a live programme, post which he suddenly felt unwell. He was 53 years old. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. He had couple of shows in Kolkata.

“It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told PTI. His post mortem will take place tomorrow but primarily sources say that it’s heart attack. Born to Hindu Malayali parents, Krishnakumar Kunnath was brought up in New Delhi. KK sang 3,500 jingles before breaking into Bollywood.He was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School and graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed shock at his death. “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.” Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK.