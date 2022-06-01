Germany sentences Tajiks to jail over IS plots

BERLIN: A German court on Tuesday convicted five Tajik men for their membership of an Islamic State cell that planned jihadist attacks in Germany and abroad.

The men, aged 25 to 34, were given jail terms of between three years and eight months to nine-and-a-half years, a court in Duesseldorf said. They are believed to have moved in the same circles as the Tajik-born perpetrator behind the Stockholm truck attack of April 2017, as well as the Macedonian-Austrian national who gunned down four people in Vienna in November 2020.

Sunatullokh K., 26, was handed the longest sentence for planning to shoot dead a YouTuber critical of Islam, who is based in Neuss, western Germany. The assault was foiled by investigators, said the court. Farhodshoh K., 33, received eight-and-a-half years for plotting a contract murder in Albania.