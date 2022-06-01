Court suspends pardon for Rajapaksa loyalist

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court suspended a presidential pardon for a murderer associated with the ruling Rajapaksa family on Tuesday, ordering his immediate return to jail in a landmark decision.
A three-judge bench asked the police to arrest Duminda Silva, who was facing the death penalty for a 2011 murder but was freed in June after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa granted him an amnesty.
"The court fixed a further hearing for September 1, but wanted the police to carry out the interim order of arresting Duminda Silva and return him to jail," a court official said. He said the decision was given following an unprecedented challenge to the presidential pardon.
Hirunika Premachandra, the daughter of former legislator Bharatha Lakshman -- who was shot dead by Silva and his associates -- filed the petition saying his release was illegal. "This decision of the Supreme Court is historic," Premachandra said.
