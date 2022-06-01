Russian forces control part of key city in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces now control "most" of eastern Ukraine’s Severodonetsk, the scene of fierce battles for days as the Russian army tries to seize it, the local governor said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, today, Russian troops control most of the city," the governor of the Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said in a video. He said "90 percent" of the city was destroyed. He said there was now "no possibility to leave Severodonetsk".

Moscow’s forces appeared to be advancing in their goal of seizing the key city, with Gaiday several hours earlier saying they controlled "half" of it. He nonetheless said that Kyiv’s army still "holds the defences in their current positions".

He added that the Ukrainian military was not in danger of being "surrounded". "The fear that our military will be surrounded somewhere... It will not happen," he said, adding that the soldiers were "constantly communicating" with Ukrainian authorities.

An evacuation bus had to stop its mission from taking people out of Severodonetsk Monday after a French journalist travelling with it was killed by Russian shelling.Regional governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian state television on Tuesday that Russian troops are slowly advancing towards the centre of the city, but said Ukrainian troops defending Severodonetsk were not at risk of being encircled as they could retreat to Lysychansk across the river.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has identified several thousand suspected war crimes in the eastern Donbas region where Russian forces are pressing their offensive, Kyiv’s chief prosecutor said on Tuesday. The cases in the industrial region are among some 15,000 across Ukraine since Russian forces invaded on February 24, prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said.