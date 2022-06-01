Hertha Berlin sign Croatia Uremovic

BERLIN: After guaranteeing their Bundesliga survival last week, Hertha Berlin announced Tuesday they have strengthened their squad for next season by signing Croatia international Filip Uremovic on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old defender spent the end of last season at English second-tier club Sheffield United since being loaned out last March by Russian side Rubin Kazan.

If he makes his debut in Germany’s top flight, Uremovic will have played in five European countries having also had spells at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb and Slovenia’s Olimpija Ljubljana. ”