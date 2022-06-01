Hertha Berlin sign Croatia Uremovic

BERLIN: After guaranteeing their Bundesliga survival last week, Hertha Berlin announced Tuesday they have strengthened their squad for next season by signing Croatia international Filip Uremovic on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old defender spent the end of last season at English second-tier club Sheffield United since being loaned out last March by Russian side Rubin Kazan.
If he makes his debut in Germany’s top flight, Uremovic will have played in five European countries having also had spells at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb and Slovenia’s Olimpija Ljubljana. ”
PARIS: Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology over the treatment of the club’s fans after the French...
LONDON: Tim Southee has forecast an exciting time for England under Brendon McCullum as the former New Zealand captain...
OSTRAVA: Britain´s Reece Prescod won the 100 metres in a personal best of 9.93 seconds at the Golden Spike athletics...
PARIS: Real Madrid’s victory in the Champions League final on Saturday did not quite bring the curtain down on the...
KARACHI: The first meeting of Pakistan Hockey Federation's fact-finding committee is likely to be held in Lahore this...
LONDON: British tennis player Andy Murray said that last week’s Texas school shooting which left 19 children and two...
Comments