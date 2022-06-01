France begin Nations League title defence

PARIS: Real Madrid’s victory in the Champions League final on Saturday did not quite bring the curtain down on the football season in Europe, with the action continuing into June as France begin their defence of the UEFA Nations League title.

The decision to move the World Cup in Qatar to the end of the year could have provided an opportunity for players to have an extended off-season break, but instead international action will go on until the middle of the month with teams playing up to four matches each.

Concerns about burnout are already high up the agenda, with global players’ union FIFPro last week sounding the alarm and saying that professionals should not play more than 55 matches in a season.

Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson has already played that number before joining up with his country for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Ukraine.

If Scotland win that, they will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place in Qatar, but they are still due to play three more Nations League matches after that, two against Armenia