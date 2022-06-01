No changes to Pakistan women team for CWG

KARACHI: The chief selector of the national women’s team has retained the same team that recorded their maiden T20I series clean sweep against Sri Lanka for their upcoming commitments in the United Kingdom during which they will compete in a tri-series in Ireland and Commonwealth Games in England.

The squad was finalised after deliberations among Asmavia Iqbal, the national women team’s chief selector, head coach David Hemp and captain Bismah Maroof, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

As many as 18 players have been announced for the two series which include Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas and Umme Hani as reserve players.

Pakistan will take on T20 world champions Australia and hosts Ireland in Belfast from July 16-24 and play Barbados, India and Australia in the Commonwealth Games on July 29, 31 and August 3, respectively.

Before their departure to England on July 12, the team will undergo extensive training in Islamabad at House of Northern from July 1-11.

“Following a successful series against Sri Lanka, we have decided to retain the same winning combination," chief selector Asmavia Iqbal said. "Not only our senior cricketers in the side displayed great cricketing acumen also our youngsters were outstanding and have raised their hands whenever the team needed them to," she added.

“We are delighted with the start Tuba Hassan has had to her international career and feel her leg-spin will be a potent weapon for us in the days ahead.

Ayesha Naseem produced a match winning innings in the second match of the T20Is against Sri Lanka and proved her big-hitting ability," she said.

“The tri-series in Ireland and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will test the abilities of our players and I have all the belief in them that they will live up to the expectations and show consistent results," she added.

PCB's head of women cricket Tania Mallick said she expected the girls to continue their form in the ICC Women’s Championship fixtures.

Squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.