Broad vows to give ‘heart and soul’

LONDON: England veteran quick Stuart Broad has vowed to leave his "heart and soul" on the field should he earn a Test recall against New Zealand at Lord´s this week.

Both James Anderson and Broad, England´s two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, were controversially left out of the squad that lost 1-0 in a three-match series in the West Indies earlier this year.

But the new-ball duo could be back in the side for the first of a three-match campaign against reigning World Test champions New Zealand at Lord´s starting on Thursday, in what will be Ben Stokes´s first match since he was appointed permanent England captain following the resignation of Joe Root.

Although the 35-year-old Broad has taken 537 wickets in 152 Tests, he said Tuesday he was treating his return to the England squad as if he had still to make his debut.

Asked if there were any scars from being dropped by England, he told reporters at Lord´s: "Not at all, I´m fine... I´m going in with the mindset to attack each week and leave my heart and soul on the field.

"I´m taking my mindset back to as though I´ve played zero Test cricket and have zero experience. You don´t look too far ahead when you make your Test debut, you´re just excited to play the next game.

"I just want to feel fresh and attack the strategy at Lord´s, leave my heart and soul on this field and move on."

He added: "I´ve gone away completely from looking at what´s going to happen in August or November. I can´t control that, it´s too far away. I´m just going to give everything for one week of the Test match, try and win that week, learn from it and move on to the next one.