Pakistan continue to occupy 18th position in FIH ranking

ISLAMABAD: There have been some shifts in the FIH World Rankings following a busy period of hockey action with FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Europe and the Hero Asia Hockey Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The top of the World Rankings however, remains unchanged with Australia men (2842.258) and Netherlands women (3049.495) holding pole positions.

Belgium’s men (2764.735) are hard on the Kookaburra’s heels after wins over Spain, France while Argentina women (2674.837) continue to hold second place behind the Dutch after two drawn matches at the weekend of May 28 and 29 demonstrated how closely matched these two teams are at present.

The other movement in the men’s table reflects the action at the Asia Hockey Cup as Wales’ men (1365.047) drop to 17th, and Korea (1417.958) move up to 15th, with Japan (1394.667) in 16th position. Pakistan continue to occupy 18th position on the table. Pakistan, who failed to qualify for the semi-finals stage at the Asia Cup, remain in the 18th position.