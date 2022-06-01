Arshad links CWG medals hopes with foreign training

KARACHI: With the Commonwealth Games just two months away, Pakistan boxing coach and former Olympian Arshad Hussain on Tuesday stressed that a month-long training for boxers on foreign soil is absolutely necessary which will boost the country's medal chances in the quadrennial event pencilled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

"Yes, the selected bunch has the potential to win medals in Birmingham but it will be important to send the lot for one month training. Kazakhstan will be a top choice for training keeping in view its quality boxing standard," Arshad told 'The News' from Rawalpindi.

Pakistan is fielding four male and one female boxer in the Birmingham event. Three boxers include Mohammad Ilyas Hussain, while Asian Under-22 bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed and Mehreen Baloch have already been finalised. Besides, efforts are being made to get accreditation cards for Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah who recently made upsets in the inter-departmental event in Lahore by beating experienced Mohibullah and Sanaullah in the finals, respectively.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has on its radar Kazakhstan and Turkey as possible destinations for training for its pugilists ahead of the Birmingham event.

"Nazeerullah and Mohammad Ilyas Hussain are young but have the killer instinct and we need such fighters. Both have won national titles two times each and what they need is experience and sparring with tough boxers which will instill confidence in them. If we are able to get the desired training opportunity then as a coach I must say we can finish at the victory podium in Birmingham," said Arshad, who won bronze in the 1994 Victoria Commonwealth Games.

"We have already informed four boxers, whose fate is yet to be known, about the issue and they are mentally ready for any outcome. It will be very good if experienced Suleman and young Nazeerullah are accredited for the Birmingham event and if it could not be made possible then Sanaulalh, already having Commonwealth Games experience, and Mohibullah are also good fighters," Arshad said.

Ilyas belongs to Hazara community from Quetta while Nazeerullah hails from Dir Lower, KP.

National boxers will assemble in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (today) to resume training for the Birmingham event. Their training had been stopped because of the inter-departmental event. As many as 18 boxers will join the camp at the Army Sports Complex.

"The next two months are very important and work will be done on strength, speed, flexibility, agility and skills," said Arshad, who represented Pakistan in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

"The boys are in top shape as they have recently played in the national event. We will divide the fighters into different groups and work on them. Nisar and Tariq will assist me but mainly I will train the Birmingham-bound fighters," Arshad said.

He added that during the coming two months they would need to improve the diet quality of the boxers."Yes it's an area which needs attention as diet is very important and especially at a stage when you are close to an international event. We hope the state will also play its part and assist the federation in preparing boxers for the coming event," said Arshad, also an IBA 3-star coach.

Pakistan last won a medal in the Commonwealth Games in boxing way back in 2014 in the Glasgow edition when the now pro fighter Mohammad Waseem had lifted silver when he fell to Andrew Moloney of Australia in the final.