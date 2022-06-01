 
Wednesday June 01, 2022
Karachi

Inter exams to start on June 18

By Our Correspondent
June 01, 2022

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced the dates for the first phase of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part I and Part II Annual Examinations 2022. According to the schedule, in the first phase, exams for science pre-medical, science pre-engineering, science general, home economics, commerce regular and commerce private groups will start on Saturday, June 18.

