After killing man, robber shot dead in encounter

Police on Tuesday night claimed to have killed a suspect attempting to escape after murdering a retired schoolteacher during a robbery bid near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi.

Taimuria SHO Abdur Rasheed said that two suspects on a motorbike were trying to flee after shooting an old man over resisting a phone snatching bid. The victim hailed from Lahore and had come to Karachi to live with his son. He was working for a cargo company.

The officer said that a police mobile on routine patrol arrived on the scene after hearing the gunshot, adding that the law enforcers killed one of the suspects after an exchange of fire. Separately, a man identified as Asif was shot over resisting an attempt to mug him on Shaheed-e-Millat Road. The injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.