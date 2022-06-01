Three sentenced to death for abduction and murder of boy

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed down death sentence on two counts to three men after finding them guilty of kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old boy.

Shamsher Ali Mirza, Muhammad Salman and Abdul Sattar were booked in a case lodged at the Saeedabad police station under charges of kidnapping for ransom and murder. After recording evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the ATC-XVI judge said the prosecution had proved the case against the three accused beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt.

The judge concluded that the crime did not attract the provision of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to the extent of conviction under the Section 7(e) of the law but the prosecution had succeeded in proving the charges of kidnapping for ransom, murder and hiding evidence by burning the dead body of the abducted boy.

The court sentenced the accused to death on both the counts of abduction for ransom and murder.

The ATC also convicted the men for burning the dead body to hide evidence and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment of seven years and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on each convict. The three men were also directed to pay compensation of Rs200,000 each to the legal heirs of the boy.

The convicts would have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment in case they did not pay fine and compensation. According to the prosecution, Muhammad Ali, the complainant of the case, had stated that his son Shahid Ali went out to play with his friends on January 6, 2021 and did not return home. Hours later, he received a call from an unidentified person who claimed to have kidnapped his son and demanded Rs10 million in ransom for the safe return of the boy. The kidnappers called again and demanded Rs7,000,000 in ransom.

Shamsher, who was initially arrested in a case related to possession of explosives, revealed during interrogation that he along with his accomplices, Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Salman had kidnapped and killed the boy.

Following information provided by him, the investigators recovered the boy’s clothes and slippers from a house. Sattar and Salman were later arrested by the police. The accused disclosed that they buried the body of the boy in KDA Scheme 33 and led a police party to the burial site. Subsequently, the body was recovered.

Triple murder case

An ATC sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old triple murder case. Rehmatullah along with his alleged accomplices – Jameel, alias Ari, and Abbas Masih – was charged with the murder of two police officials and a motorway police cashier within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station in 2013. The ATC-V judge announced the verdict observing that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against Rehmatullah and awarded him life imprisonment over the murder of the three persons. He was also directed to pay compensation of Rs100,000 to the legal heirs of each deceased person.

The culprit committed the murders under a "preconceived strategy which stunned all the deceased persons and prevented them from taking any step to save their lives,” the 41-page order said, adding that it was crystal clear from the prosecution evidence that he had “no direct motive”.

“Therefore, taking it as a mitigating circumstance, I find that it is not the case of death penalty,” the judge concluded. The court also convicted the accused over possession of an illegal firearm and handed him rigorous imprisonment of 10 years. Giving Jameel and Abbas the benefit of the doubt, the court exonerated them.