Dismissed cop, tea shop owner shot dead

A dismissed police constable and a tea shop owner were shot dead in separate firing incidents on Tuesday.

Former police constable Imran Akhtar, 35, was shot dead in Sector 3-D within the Madina Colony police’s limits. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital. Police said the deceased man was dismissed from service in 2016 when he was posted at the Nazimabad police station. “He was currently staying with his in-laws in Madina Colony where unidentified suspects shot and killed him while he was sitting outside the house,” Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari told The News.

According to police, six suspects on three motorcycles were behind Akhtar’s killing who shot him at least eight times, killing him on the spot. Police said the suspects also took his wallet and mobile phone with them in an apparent bid to mislead the police regarding the nature of the incident. “The motive behind the killing is not clear but we will resolve it by tonight,” SSP Janwari said.

Separately, a tea shop owner, Ameer Muhammad, 30, was shot dead in a firing incident near the Darul Uloom in Korangi. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said that apparently, the man was killed for resisting a mugging bid.

Man found dead

The body of a retired army officer was found on Tuesday from a bungalow on Khayaban-e-Abbasi in Defence Phase VII. It was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy.

The deceased man was identified as 68-year-old Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Nehal Ahmed Jafri. Quoting initial investigations, the Gizri police said the man had apparently committed suicide by shooting himself. Further investigations are under way.