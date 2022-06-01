Rescue 1122 launched with 50 ambulances in Karachi

Inaugurating Rescue 1122 in Karachi on Tuesday, Sindh’s chief minister announced that the service will be turned into a complete package of rescue, relief and rehabilitation by connecting it with fire brigades and trauma centres all over the province.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said during the inauguration ceremony at the KMC Sports Complex that his government has launched a new ambulance service, which is the first step towards establishing a state-of-the-art Rescue 1122 in the province.

Terming Sindh one of the most vulnerable provinces of Pakistan in terms of climate change, natural disasters and other safety hazards, Shah pointed out that there have been numerous reports of casualties resulting from natural and other calamities in the last decade alone.

He said that due to unprecedented trends of urban expansion and recurring disasters in the last decade, especially the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for such a service has been salient. He added that his government’s top priority is to provide a service that gives aid efficiently and as quickly as possible, that deals with catastrophes as the first responder and tries to mitigate the consequences of it.

“Fifty out of 230 ambulances are being launched in the city in the first phase, and later on the service will be expanded to other divisions and districts of the province.” Shah said that in the next phase a central command & control centre will be set up to coordinate and ensure the efficient use of Rescue 1122. He said that work on divisional level headquarters has also begun to operationalise them in a couple of months.

“Comprehending the scale of the emergency, and how the province and its people are vulnerable to climate change, and natural and human disasters, we’re also preparing a mega project to improve the delivery of emergency relief services across the province.” Earlier, Najy Benhassine, country director for Pakistan for the South Asia region at the World Bank Group, handed over the keys of the ambulances to the CM.

Dua Zehra case

Shah told the media that the Sindh police chief was posted and transferred as a consolation prize between the provincial and federal governments. “Now we’ve given the charge to a senior-most police officer working in Sindh,” he said, adding that the police were working hard to recover Dua Zehra.

He said the girl had got married in Punjab, where the police tried to recover her, but then she moved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “I’m in touch with the KP government, and their police are trying to find her,” he said, hoping that the girl will be recovered by the high court’s Friday deadline.

Govt, WB meeting

Shah and Benhassine in a meeting agreed to remove bottlenecks so that the WB-assisted projects can be completed. Regarding the Yellow Line bus rapid transit service, they agreed that the provincial government will prepare documents for the fourth package of the project so that bids for it can be invited by July.

The CM told the WB delegation that detailed engineering design and tender documents for the Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project will be completed by July 15. Shah said property tax collection has already been transferred to the local bodies, but they have capacity issues. After a thorough discussion, the meeting agreed that property tax collecting staff will be attached with the local bodies.