Wednesday June 01, 2022
Lahore

Data sought about anti-fog steps

By Our Correspondent
June 01, 2022

LAHORE:To take preventive measures against smog, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has asked all the departments concerned to share data of measures taken so far. EPD Secretary Dr Rauf Naeem chaired a meeting on smog prevention here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by DG Environment Ambreen Sajid and representatives of other departments.

